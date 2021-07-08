Missouri's First Lady to serve as Grand Marshal

For the Constitution-Tribune

Missouri's First Lady Teresa Parson will serve as Grand Marshal of the Sliced Bread Day Parade in Downtown Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Following the parade, Parson will be signing copies of her book ‘A Spoonful of Missouri - A culinary tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion," at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday. This book has over 200 pages of recipes and that help commemorate the bicentennial of our state and the 150th anniversary of the People’s House. Proceeds from cookbook sales will ensure preservation of the Governor's Mansion, its history and historical treasures for generations to come.

A complete updated list of Sliced Bread Day events follows:

Sliced Bread Celebration – The original Chillicothe Baking Co building has been renovated and reopened as the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Stop by and see us all weekend long for treats, prizes and fun. Try out the new bakery-themed Escape Room, Otto’s Rival. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mudcat Baseball – Get Hooked on Mudcat Baseball at Shaffer Park, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Farmer’s Market - Each and every Saturday from May to October. Located in the Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Downtown Festival – Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 10, local food and craft vendors will have booths set up throughout the historic downtown district. Local merchants will also offer sidewalk sales.

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread - Join Main Street Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th as they celebrate the greatest things downtown with a parade the historic downtown district.

Children’s Cookbook – The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is putting together a Children's Cookbook from submitted local recipes that will be available for pickup on Saturday, July 10th. There will be cookbooks available for the public while supplies last. For more information call 660-646-0563.

How Do You Like Your Salad Dressing? –The Livingston County Library will host a poster display on the life of Frank Bench. Learn something new about this local inventor who did more than bake and slice bread!

“Knead to Be Creative”– The Cultural Corner Art Guild will be hosting art activities for kids following The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread.

Bread Contest – The public can watch a vintage bread slicer in action and taste the bread entries beginning at 2 p.m.

Sliced Bread Jam – Chillicothe welcomes Southern Raised! The Sliced Bread Jam is a popular musical event taking place on, July 10 at the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. where Southern Raised takes the stage. This event is sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. Price of Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Call 660-646-1173 for more information.

Home Grown Concert – Join Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 7 p.m. for an outdoor concert from a collection of Chillicothe “Home Grown” musicians to perform a “Slice of Home Concert.”