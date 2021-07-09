House of Prayer receives donation

Paul Sturm

Greg Hughes (second from left), pastor of the House of Prayer church and ministry in Chillicothe, accepts a donation check from members of the veteran group of organizers of the non-denominational Laymen's Pre-Easter Services conducted prior to the workday in Chillicothe each year for many years. The funds are generated by free-will donations made at the services each morning. Representing the laymen's organization are, from left, Don Boswell, Darrell Rinehart, Jr. and David Neal.

