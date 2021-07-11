Hansen earns $1,000 Show-Me Scholars scholarship

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has selected eight graduating high school seniors from around Missouri to receive $1,000 scholarships through its Show-Me Scholars & Tech Masters program. The scholarships are funded thanks to the generosity of AT&T Missouri. Seth Hansen, Chillicothe was awarded the scholarship through the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

This program is a statewide effort to encourage Missouri high school students to study more rigorously by bringing local employers into classrooms to encourage them to make the most of their time in 8-12th grades. Students sign up as freshmen and pledge to complete at least 16.5 credit hours of high-value courses. Throughout their high school years, students receive encouragement from those business mentors to stay on track.

“The Show-Me Scholars & Tech Masters initiative is a great educational program,” said Craig Unruh, president of AT&T Missouri. “AT&T has prioritized education through our Believe St. Louis program that focuses on youth, economic empowerment and the digital divide. We are honored to help sponsor this event and proud of the students graduating the program.”

The statewide program is administered by the Missouri Chamber and at the local level relies on collaboration between school districts and their business communities.

“Through Show-Me Scholars & Tech Masters curriculum, these dedicated students have developed the strong learning foundation they need to be successful in the job opportunities of today and tomorrow. We are proud to partner with AT&T to help them jumpstart their education futures,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO.