Sliced Bread Days celebrated

Butch Shaffer

On Saturday residents of Chillicothe and surrounding areas gathered to celebrate Sliced Bread Days. The Chillicothe Baking Company first introduced sliced bread to the public on July 7, 1928, and has been celebrating the official Sliced Bread Day since 2018. The Missouri Legislature officially proclaimed July 7 as Sliced Bread Day in Missouri during the 2019 Legislative session. This year;'s activities included a bread baking contest, parade, several concerts, vendors and a book signing reception for Missouri's First Lady Teresa Parson, who also served as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Parson signed copies of her book ‘A Spoonful of Missouri - "A culinary tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion." The book has over 200 pages of recipes and that help commemorate the bicentennial of Missouri and the 150th anniversary of the People’s House.