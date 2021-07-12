Sliced Bread Days celebrated

Butch Shaffer
Representatives from Main Street Chillicothe were one of the floats that took part in the 2021 Sliced Bread Days Parade in downtown Chillicothe.

On Saturday residents of Chillicothe and surrounding areas gathered to celebrate Sliced Bread Days. The Chillicothe Baking Company first introduced sliced bread to the public on July 7, 1928, and has been celebrating the official Sliced Bread Day since 2018. The Missouri Legislature officially proclaimed July 7 as Sliced Bread Day in Missouri during the 2019 Legislative session. This year;'s activities included a bread baking contest, parade, several concerts, vendors and a book signing reception for Missouri's First Lady Teresa Parson, who also served as Grand Marshal of the parade. 

Parson signed copies of her book ‘A Spoonful of Missouri - "A culinary tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion." The book has over 200 pages of recipes and that help commemorate the bicentennial of Missouri and the 150th anniversary of the People’s House. 

Children lines both sides of the parade route on Washington Street eager to see the parade including KC Wolf, Muddy MudCat and more.
Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly, Missouri's First lady Teresa Parson and Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas pose at the book signing and reception at the Sliced Bread innovation Center following the parade on Saturday.