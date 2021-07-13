Health Center to host Breastfeeding Baby Shower

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Livingston County Health Center is hosting a Breastfeeding Baby Shower for expectant and breastfeeding Moms on Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Simpson Park at the Kiwanis Shelter, located near the tennis courts.

The event will include vendor booths, information about the benefits of breastfeeding, a free package of diapers, a goody bag and prize giveaway sign-ups.

The Health Center is asking that only Moms come this year, in order to limit the number in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees should wear a mask if they have one. Masks will also be available at the event.

Those who are interested should call 646-5506 to register or visit the Livingston County Health Center Facebook Page and register through the Google Form. Registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, July 28. There are limited spots available, so those interested are encouraged to call soon.

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1N45ay4a9alf3CdobBOlGx6r4GqADsSyr-m8To9A7pwM/edit.