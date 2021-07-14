Meservey, Funk receive Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities scholarship

For the Constitution-Tribune

Warren Meservey, son of David and Marcy Mesevey, Trenton and Chloe Funk, daughter of Larry and Brenda Funk, Chillicothe, are 2021 recipients of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities scholarship.

Meservey and Funk were two of the eight applicants selected statewide. Meservey plans to attend Missouri State University, Springfield, majoring in Geology, and seeking a career in mining, hydrology and/or petroleum/natural gas. Funk plans to attend State Fair Community College, Sedalia, majoring in pre-optometry. She will then attend the University of Missouri, Columbia, earning a Bachelor of Science, followed by attending University of Missouri, St. Louis, earning a degree in Optometry.