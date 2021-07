For the Constitution-Tribune

Southern Raised performed for Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Show” Saturday, July 10 at the PAC. They performed for an enthusiastic crowd with fans traveling from Columbia, Mexico and Warrensburg, Missouri and surrounding areas. "I was pleased with attendance considering this is our first season show since COVID," CAAC Executive Director MaryLou Vandeventer said.