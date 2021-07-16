C-T office moving

After more than 60 years in the same location, the office of the Constitution-Tribune will now be operating at a new location, effective Monday.

The new office, located at 430 Washington St., the old Ad Zone, will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays.

The Constitution-Tribune had been at 818 Washington St., since 1958. The building had previously been Service Laundry and Cleaners.

"Our current location has served well for many years, but offers more space than we currently need," a Gannett spokesperson said. "We are firmly committed to the sustainability of trusted, local news and the staff of the Constitution-Tribune remains unwavering in its dedication to serving this community.”