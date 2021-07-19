LCL Lillian DesMarias Youth Library open house held this Friday

For the Constitution-Tribune

The open house and ribbon cutting of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will begin at 5:30 p.m., July 23 with a ribbon-cutting. The open house will run until 7 p.m. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours, food, games, and prizes. Weather permitting, the ceremony and events will be held outside.

In addition to library staff, the event will be attended by library board members, members of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary members, and current Missouri State Librarian, Robin Westphal. A community youth will be selected to do the ribbon-cutting honors from a drawing held at the library previously in the week. Participants can enter to be the ribbon cutter by checking a book out at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library until Thursday, July 22 at 3 p.m. At that point, a random ticket will be selected and the child notified.