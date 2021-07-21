Missouri Silver Haired Legislature board, committee meet in Jefferson City

For the Constitution-Tribune

Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature (SHL) was founded in 1973, the first in the nation after the Older Americans Act was amended to include advocacy groups. The SHL is composed of fifteen volunteers, age 60 or older, from each of the ten statewide Area Agencies on Aging (AAA). These 150 senior activists, elected by their peers, identify and advocate for issues critical to older Missourians.

On July 14-15, members of the SHL Board of Directors and Proposed Bills Committee came together in Jefferson City for their annual meetings. They work together to prepare a docket of up to 24 proposed bills and resolutions that are submitted by local delegation. These bills concern legislation that positively affects Missouri’s older adults. Among the proposed bills that SHL will support are legislative issues concerning health, social service, consumer affairs, and taxation.

All Silver Haired Legislators meet annually in the autumn for two days to conduct a model legislative session at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The 48th Annual Conference for the Silver Haired Legislature will take place on October 20-22. The delegates will formulate plans to influence public opinion and legislative action during the coming session.

Anyone interested in learning further details about the priorities of the Silver Haired Legislature is encouraged to call or e-mail Freda Miller, SHL Coordinator, Young At Heart Resources at 888-844-5626, fmiller@yahresources.org or SHL Chairperson, John Murphy, at 816-449-5759, farmerjohn39@yahoo.com