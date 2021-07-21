Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners earns 2021 “Dealership of the Year” Award

For the Constitution-Tribune

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, with headquarters in Mexico, Mo, Waterloo, Ill., and St. Charles, Mo., has been chosen as the 2021 “Dealership of the Year” by Farm Equipment magazine.

Farm Equipment has been presenting its “Dealership of the Year” annually to farm machinery dealers for 17 years.

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners was named the Dealership of the Year this year not only for its outstanding financial and operating performance, but also for its demonstrated commitment to employee training, community involvement and renowned customer service.

Founded in 2020, through the merger of Sydenstricker Implement and Wm. Nobbe & Co., the dealership has been serving its local communities for a collective 191 years. With 27 locations across Missouri and Illinois, the dealership sells primarily John Deere ag, small ag and construction equipment. SNPartners also sells Brent, Danuser, Honda Power, Stihl, Jay Lor, Kuhn, Landoll and Raven equipment.

“What an awesome honor to be selected as the Dealership of the Year, especially when I look back and see who has been selected in years’ past. We are in the company of a lot of great dealers, and it makes me feel good about what we’re doing and hopefully we can continue to perform at a level that would be deemed worthy of this type of recognition,” says Ted Briscoe, CEO of Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.

The dealership was chosen for the award by a panel of renowned farm equipment experts. In their selection of Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners as Farm Equipment’s Dealership of the Year, the judges noted:

“Having completed their merger at the start of 2020, the dealership had impressive results for their first year as a combined business. Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners excelled in all categories. The dealership had the highest market share of any of the nominees for large ag equipment. They have a really well laid out employee development plan and strong community involvement.”

The judging panel included Mark Foster, retired farm equipment dealer and former president of the Mid-America Equipment Retailers Assn. and former board of directors member of the North American Equipment Dealers Assn. (now the Equipment Dealers Assn.); Gord Thompson, a retired dealer and current consultant and trainer with the Western Equipment Dealers Assn.; and Mike Williams, retired executive with the Equipment Dealers Assn. Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners’ selection as 2021 Dealership of the Year is featured in the July/August issue of Farm Equipment, which can be found at www.Farm-Equipment.com.

Farm Equipment magazine, based in Brookfield, Wis., serves more than 13,000 farm equipment dealers, wholesalers and distributors throughout North America. It is also the publisher of Rural Lifestyle Dealer magazine, Farm Catalog, Ag Equipment Intelligence, Precision Farming Dealer, No-Till Farmer and the Conservation Tillage Product Guide.