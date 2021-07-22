How Jewish people helped create Missouri

For the Constitution-Tribune

Join the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust St., for a presentation by Mara Cohen Loannides on "How Jews Helped Create Missouri." This presentation will examine the history of the Jewish culture in the state from the very first before the Louisiana Purchase through the First World War. Jewish people were in just about every township and had an influence on the development of the state.

This will be an in-person program at 6:30 p.m., on July 27 and is part of our adult Summer Reading Program Know Your Local Tales: Missouri Bicentennial. There is no registration for this event. This program is co-hosted by the Missouri Humanities.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org or by calling 660-646-0547.