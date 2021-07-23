Bailey named CEO of GRM Networks®

For the Constitution-Tribune

The GRM Networks Board of Directors announces Mitchell Bailey is the new chief executive officer of the corporation.

Bailey has been employed at GRM Networks for seven years and has held the positions of accounting supervisor, assistant controller and controller. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and is currently pursuing a Masters of Business Administration from the same institution.

According to a press release from GRM Networks, Bailey is a member of the NTCA Industry and Regulatory Policy Committee. (NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association is an organization representing more than 850 independent and community-based telecommunications companies advocating on their behalf in the legislative and regulatory arenas.) Bailey resides near Spickard, Mo., with his wife Abi and their three children and attends the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton. Prior to working at GRM Networks, Bailey worked in the banking industry.