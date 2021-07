For the Constitution-Tribune

The First Christain Church of Chillicothe has welcomed a new pastor. Pastor Ken Jameson and his wife, Sue, moved to Chillicothe in March.

The couple have four sons and five grandchildren. The Jameson family previously lived in Chillicothe from 1984-1994 when Ken worked for Cooke Sales and Sue at Investors bank.

Before coming to Chillicothe Ken has served churches in King City, Lathrop and Plattsburg.