HMC Auxiliary awards scholarships

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) Auxiliary has awarded 10, $500 scholarships to the following students pursuing degrees in the health care field: Kylee Allred, Emma Burk, Mollie Ellis, Karlin Fairchild, Claire Hemry, Kaleigh Hoerrmann, Kylee Larson, Emily Pfeifer, Lauren Price and Jayden Roeder.

The Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established in 1998 for the purpose of encouraging qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually. To date, 207 scholarships have been awarded for a total of $102,500.

2021 HMC Auxiliary Scholarship recipients also received additional funds through the Healthcare Services Group Charitable Foundation Matching Scholarship Fund and the HMC Medical Staff Harkness Library Fund. Check totals were $1100 to each recipient.

The 2022 application process will begin in mid-February. For more information, contact the Lindy Chapman at 660-214-8107, or linchapman@saintlukeskc.org.