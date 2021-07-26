Wreck in Simpson Park early Sunday

For the Constitution-Tribune

According to a police report from the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded to a one-vehicle injury accident at the Walnut Street entrance at Simpson Park at 6:04 a.m., Sunday.  Officers reported a juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of Walnut Street, traveling into a creek.  The juvenile driver and three juvenile occupants received minor to moderate injuries.  The juveniles were turned over to their parents who sought their own treatment.

Wreck in Simpson Park July 25.
Simpson Park wreck, July 25, 2021.