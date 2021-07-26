Wreck in Simpson Park early Sunday

For the Constitution-Tribune

According to a police report from the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded to a one-vehicle injury accident at the Walnut Street entrance at Simpson Park at 6:04 a.m., Sunday. Officers reported a juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of Walnut Street, traveling into a creek. The juvenile driver and three juvenile occupants received minor to moderate injuries. The juveniles were turned over to their parents who sought their own treatment.