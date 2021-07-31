Meservey selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

For the Constitution-Tribune

Samuel Meservey, Chula, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s (NCMC) Outstanding Student for July. Meservey, an A+ student, is a sophomore working toward his Associate in Arts transfer degree. After graduating from NCMC, Sam plans to transfer his two-year degree to Northwest Missouri State University and complete a bachelor’s degree in business or computer science.

Meservey is involved in eSports and works as a student worker in the student affairs department. His favorite classes so far are Psychology with Dr. Lindsay Oram and Biology with Dr. Susan Stull. Meservey said, “My psychology class was really interesting, and I liked the way Dr. Stull presented the material in my Biology class; both were taught very well.”

He went on to say, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the people. I’ve met a lot of really nice people and made so many new friends. NCMC is a great start, especially before moving on to a bigger college.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.