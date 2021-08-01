Sunshine Law Presentation at CMU

For the Constitution-Tribune

There will be a Sunshine Law presentation at 6 p.m., Aug. 3 at CMU, 920 Washington St., Chillicothe. Casey Lawrence, Director of Sunshine Law Compliance and Records Management with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will be hosting the presentation.

The Missouri Sunshine Law was introduced in the General Assembly as Senate Bill 1 in 1973. With the passage of Senate Bill 1, Missouri became one of the earliest advocates of ensuring that meetings and records would be open to the public throughout the state.

Missouri’s commitment to openness in government is clearly stated in § 610.011, RSMo, of the Sunshine Law: “It is the public policy of this state that meetings, records, votes, actions, and deliberations of public governmental bodies be open to the public unless otherwise provided by law. Sections 610.010 to 610.020 shall be liberally construed and their exceptions strictly construed to promote this public policy.”

This presentation will address the public meetings portion of the Missouri Sunshine Law. We will provide statutory information and best practices for increasing transparency and helping agencies avoid common tripping hazards. Specifically, we will address the requirements for openness, the process for closing meetings and objections from members.