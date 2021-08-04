Ludlow News

Marj Locker

LIONS CHAMPIONS AGAIN. The 10U #2 baseball team sponsored by the Ludlow Lions and led by Kent Lauhoff, marched through the post-season tournament played in Braymer without a loss to win the championship and conclude an undefeated season.

According to coach Lauhoff, they faced Ludlow 1 in the opener and won 18-7 and then outlasted Braymer 9-3 to reach the championship. The Lions defeated Hamilton 14-4 to claim their lucky 13th win.

Players included Bentley Lauhoff, Jett Sewell (who were named all-stars from the team), Jagger Sewell, Statler Weibers, Mason Walter, Lucas Lauhoff, Hayden Hakins, Raylen Shoe and Zane Wahid.

Ludlow1 10u baseball defeated Hamilton in their first game and then lost in succession to eventual champion Ludlow2 and then Hamilton2. All stars for the team were Jaxon Capps and Zane Myers. Head coach for this team was Hugg Stedem.

13U BASEBALL CLAIMS SECOND. The 13U#1 baseball Lions faced heat and a tight schedule to reach the championship of their tournament after a run through the loser’s bracket. “Five games in four days was so exhausting for them, I know I feel like a zombie and I just watched,” exclaimed Monica Epperson. Because of heavy rains the tournament had been rescheduled with a two-week gap. Then they were off to the races.

Coach Probasco used four pitchers in route to the runner’s up medals. Max Probasco, who had three no hitters on the season, pitched a no hitter in the loser’s bracket finals to take the team to the championship. “Brody Hollifield pitched really well in the tournament. He pitched well enough for us to win in the championship game, but errors and lack of offensive execution were the difference,” said Probasco.

“Ryder Ficken got his only start of the season in the tournament and pitched a solid game. He usually came in as a relief pitcher throughout the season,” he added. Caleb Maddux closed out two wins on the mound in the tournament. Max Probasco was named to the all-star team.

Another all-star selection was Luke Thompson who used his tremendous speed to steal bases and totaled 12 hits in the tournament, including two homeruns. Ryder Ficken and Cooper Narr each recorded 11 hits. Also contributing were Ryan Shuler, Ben Cady, Lyam Myers, Benson Summers, Spencer Epperson, Litton Gabrielson and Sam Weibers. The overall record was 10-5.

“Cooper Narr did a tremendous job behind the plate at catcher. Lots of hustle and some great tags at home. Spencer Epperson backed up a throw to third and threw out a kid in our dramatic win versus Ludlow 2 in the tournament in extra innings. He also scored the winning run. Sam Weibers was a really steady infielder for us at shortstop,” said Coach Probasco.

And finally, “The kids improved dramatically from the first practice when playing catch seemed incredibly difficult. It was a tough year with the weather and some pretty hot games. I wasn't sure if we would win a single game after the first practice! The team and their parents were respectful and several different parents helped do the book and fill in and coach when Pete and I could not be at games.”

RECYCLING LESSENS TRASH. At the Ludlow Lions Field the hosts have been participating in recycling for a number of seasons. The blue barrels often fill up and trash was dramatically lessened. “I feel like it is very important to recycle,” said Ludlow Lions president Marj Locker. “There is a certain amount of work that comes with it, but folks at the ballpark have been getting better about putting recycling in the proper receptacle. I really appreciate that!”

8 MAN ALL-STARS. The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches’ Association hosted its 13th annual Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, June 26 at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville. The players practiced for three days as a member of either the green or silver team.

The teams were coached by coaches from the eight teams that made the state quarterfinals in 2021. Coach Oren Magruder of Southwest Livingston led the silver team. The players were drafted by the coaches.

Southwest All-Stars were Ethan Horr, Wes Hughes, Patrick Warren, Jaeden Sears and Morgan Anderson. Offensive MVP of the game and winner of a $500 scholarship was Wes Hughes. Ethan Hoerr won an academic scholarship. In 2020, although the game was not played, Southwest’s Balazs Sturgon was also awarded a scholarship.

HUGHES SHINES ON SILVER TEAM. Hughes played the entire game for the silver team at the quarterback position and had several memorable moments in the game. “One highlight was when we were down on the two yard line, or so, and Coach called in a play. But when we lined up I saw the corner had lined up inside the tight end so I knew I could run it. I faked the hand off and ran in to score,” said Hughes. The coach asked Wes what happened and when Wes told him the coach said, “Oh, Okay.”

Another favorite play was when Wes was called on to pass. He scrambled and threw a pass he thought was too high, but the receiver jumped up and pinned the ball against his helmet for a completion. “But my favorite play”, added Hughes, “was a pass play and when I rolled out South Holt was tackling me as I threw. I didn’t even see the receiver, but it was a completion!”

It was a back and forth game with the Green team scoring on their very first play. “We sealed the win (38-32) at the end of the game when Albany’s Hutchinson got a pick.”

Wes will be attending Missouri Valley in Marshall where he will continue his football career. He plans on becoming certified in Physical Education and is looking forward to having a roommate from Australia who will major in kinesiology, which is a class Wes will take for his degree.

Patrick Warren played running back and linebacker on defense. “I got a decent amount of yards running….played all but the last five minutes because of concussion protocol. I got kicked in back of head. Harder to tackle in this game. Good intense game, well played, good sportsmanship,” said Warren. Warren plans on attending NCMC this fall.

Morgan Anderson played at the defensive end and left guard on offense positions. “It was like any other game…I always do my job in those positions. I am on the line, protect or attack. No big special plays,” he said. Anderson will attend NCMC for two years and then transfer to MU for Ag business and precision Ag degrees. He is planning to come back and farm but also will keep eye open for positions related to his degree.

Hoerr and Sears were part of the co-op football team at Southwest from Hale and Tina-Avalon.