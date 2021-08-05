Missouri Music a Bicentennial Program

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Grand River Historical Society Museum is hosting a musical program titled “A Retrospective – 200 years of Missouri Music”. This event will be held in the newly opened Bethel Black History Museum and will feature performances by Linda Steward (Dodd), Marylou Vandevender, Jamie Pauls and Danny Batson. The event includes several styles and types of music from throughout the period. The event will be held from 1-4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 10. There is no charge for the program but a free-will donation would be appreciated. Call the museum at 660-646-1341 for more information.