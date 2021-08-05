New play area opened at Simpson Park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week at Simpson Park. After years of planning and fundraising by Friends of the Park, children are now playing on the new equipment., much of which is accessible for children with disabilities.

The $424,000 playground was funded through several local foundation donations, a $100,000 contribution from the City of Chillicothe, $28,000 from New Horizons, a Senate Bill 40 organization, and funds from the Carolyn Saale Memorial Fund.