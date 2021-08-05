Teen charged with stealing car, firearm, burglary

By Angie Talken

A Chillicothe teen was charged with several felonies after several cars were damaged and a firearm, and another car were stolen.

According to a Facebook post by Chillicothe Poice Chief Jon Maples, the early morning of Aug. 3, officers started receiving reports of individuals causing damage to numerous vehicles in the area of Calhoun and Locust streets. Officers then discovered several tires had been slashed or punctured on numerous vehicles in the 700 block of Locust Street.

"A report was received of a stolen motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Webster and a firearm was stolen out of a vehicle in the 900 block of Cherry Street. During the officers’ initial investigation, officers heard gunfire in the 600 block of Calhoun and later discovered a firearm was used to attempt to gain access to a business without success," Maples said.

"Throughout the day, Officers worked diligently and conducted investigations, followed up on leads, conducted several interviews, and acquired video surveillance of the aforementioned crimes."

At about 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, officers located the stolen vehicle in a garage of an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Elm Street. Officers also identified two suspects observed in video surveillance and subsequently took a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male into custody. This investigation continues regarding more possible suspects.

The 17-year-old was transported to a juvenile detention facility and the 18-year-old was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

If you have credible information regarding any of the above activities, please contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

"I am very proud of the work the Chillicothe Police Department does. We have a staff of dedicated professional that truly care about their community. We would like to thank the businesses and residents who provided information and access to surveillance footage to assist in solving this issue. It truly is a partnership to keep our fine city safe," Maples said.

The 18-year old, according to court records, was later charged with several felony charges through the Livingston County Associate Court.

Court records show Brandon Gaige Gentile, 18, Chillicothe, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, burglary, attempted burglary, stealing of a firearm/ammunition, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage, all felonies.

Gentile will appear in court for a bond hearing at 9 a.m., on Aug. 11.