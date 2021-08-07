Ice Cream Social to celebrates Missouri Bicentennial

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Chillicothe Missouri Bicentennial Committee is pleased to announce a community Ice Cream Social will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center, 100 Elm St.

This event is in coordination with efforts all across Missouri on that day to celebrate Statehood Day in Missouri, the 200th anniversary of Missouri officially becoming a state.

“Our state is full of rich history and I am proud that Chillicothe will host an event giving everybody an opportunity to celebrate as a community,” said Mayor Theresa Kelly, a member of the committee.

The ice cream social will feature ice cream, treats, drinks and live entertainment provided by Three Men and a Melody, a barbershop quartet out of Kansas City as well as games, activities and educational opportunities. This will be free of charge thanks to the generous contributions of many sponsors.

There may be additional activities at a nominal charge as well as opportunities to purchase other food and drinks.

“We are very excited about this event and it should be fun for the whole community. It wouldn’t be possible without a number of generous sponsors who are assisting,” said Crystal Narr, Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and bicentennial committee member.

If your business is interested in becoming a sponsor, you can contact the Commerce Center at 660-646-4050.