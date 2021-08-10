BTC Bank announces purchase of Home Exchange Bank

For the Constitution-Tribune

BTC Bank recently announced it has signed an agreement to purchase Home Exchange Bank with locations in Jamesport, Gilman City and Oregon, Missouri. Terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets, deposits and liabilities associated with Home Exchange Bank.

According to a press release, the purchase is subject to regulatory and stockholder approval, which will likely occur over the next two months. The banks expect integration planning to begin immediately and the conversion of banking systems to take place later this year. Once finalized, BTC Bank will have 16 locations throughout North-Central Missouri and one in Southern Iowa.

BTC Bank has been investing in the Gilman City and Jamesport communities for years, and with physical branches present, it will allow BTC to provide increased service, accessibility and convenience to customers. The Bank also looks forward to expanding its presence into the Holt County area and offer its exceptional banking services and commitment to the local community.

“For 100 years, BTC Bank has been committed to helping individuals, families, businesses and farmers thrive and be successful in our communities,” said Doug Fish, BTC Bank President & CEO. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition of service for our new customers, while continuing our long-term commitment to providing exemplary service to all of the communities we serve.”

BTC Bank is a community bank founded in 1919 that’s based in Bethany, Missouri, with additional branch locations in Gallatin, Albany, Pattonsburg, Chillicothe, Carrollton, Boonville, Beaman, Trenton, Maysville, Osborn and Buffalo as well as Lamoni, Iowa.