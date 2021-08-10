Chillicothe R-II COVID protocols for upcoming school year
For the Constitution-Tribune
Chillicothe R-II Schools have released COVID protocols for students and staff in advance of the first day of school on Aug. 24.
According to a press release, the district is taking the following steps to help prevent the spread of COVID during the schools year:
- Masks will be highly recommended for all students, staff, and especially for those who are not fully vaccinated.
- For the health and safety of our students and staff, all visitors and volunteers are highly encouraged to wear a mask to school.
- Per a federal order issued by the CDC, masks are required on public and private school buses and other forms of public transportation for both passengers and drivers. If your child uses the school bus for transportation purposes, please ensure that students have a mask before loading the bus.
- The district will continue to work with the Livingston County Health Department regarding quarantines, vaccinations, and testing. Staff will continue the best practices of sanitizing classrooms and especially high-touch surfaces to combat viruses such as the common cold, flu and COVID-19.
- While we will not be checking each student’s temperature daily, we reserve the right to check a student’s temperature if a fever is suspected.
- Parents are reminded that students who are feeling ill, or have quarantine orders, should not report to school until they are cleared of any COVID-19 protocols.
- The district will work with quarantined students to complete work and will provide tutors during the duration of the quarantine.
- The district will not offer full-time virtual instruction during the 2021-2022 school year.
- If there is a further resurgence of COVID-19 or if new orders are issued by the state, or health officials, then the district reserves the right to reinstate previously adopted safety protocols, or in the alternative, to implement new safety protocols, policies, and/or procedures.