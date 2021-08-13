Worship in the Park this Sunday

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County invites everyone to attend “Worship in the Park” on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 6 pm, at the Rotary Shelter in Simpson Park.

Come out and enjoy a great evening of worship music with a team of area vocalists and musicians, a devotional and some announcements of some big events!

The hope of the area pastors is that everyone will come together for this special event as we join together in prayer for our community, schools and spiritual renewal.

The church is the spiritual foundation of our community--a foundation of faith strengthens us as individuals and families and builds a strong community.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs.