Livingston County's COVID cases up 281%; Missouri cases fall 3.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported 19,172 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.9% from the previous week . Then, 19,940 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Missouri ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.3% from the week before, with 914,968 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 2.1% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 46 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Livingston County reported 80 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,356 cases and 53 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 61 counties, with the best declines in Greene, Howell and St. Louis City counties.

Missouri ranked 36th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 51.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 59.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 136,222 vaccine doses, including 71,432 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 89,360 vaccine doses, including 55,028 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,721,638 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Marion, Audrain and Dent counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 2,195 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,758 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,614. Weekly case counts rose in 52 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Audrain, St. Francois and Marion counties.

In Missouri, 203 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 173 people were were reported dead.

A total of 727,584 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,478 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 36,678,753 people have tested positive and 621,635 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,474

The week before that: 3,120

Four weeks ago: 2,378

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 122,551

The week before that: 103,585

Four weeks ago: 52,507

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.