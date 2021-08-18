Missouri Days Festival Parade scheduled

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Missouri Days Festival Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct.16 and once again is sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club. Endorsed by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, the theme of the parade will coincide with the celebration of the Bicentennial of Missouri. “Commemorating 200 Years of Missouri History – Past. Present. Future” is the overall theme of the annual parade as well as the statewide celebration.

Scheduled to start at 8:30 am on Oct. 16, the parade route will remain the same as in the past with entries lining up in northwest Trenton and starting at the corner of Main and Crowder Road. The parade will continue to 9th and Main and travel east down 9th Street where bands will exit at Normal Street and the balance of the parade to continue east. High school marching bands will need to depart the parade route early in order to continue their competitions during the annual Missouri Days Marching Festival.

Cash prizes will again be awarded in numerous categories and specific details will be announced soon. Organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to begin planning entries for the parade using the official theme. On-line registration will soon be available as well. This is the 36th year for the parade and Rotarians hope this year’s event will be bigger than usual with many dignitaries invited to participate in the Bicentennial theme parade as well as hopes that floats and special entries will be enjoy the theme in their planning.