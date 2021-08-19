Livingston County on list for federal assistance

For the Constitution-Tribune

Livingston County is one of 21 counties across the state that Governor Mike Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in response to severe storms and flooding that occurred between June 19 and July 1.

Area counties included on the list include Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy and Livingston. Other counties include Buchanan, Callaway, Clinton, Cooper, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray and Saline.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA and local officials completed a joint preliminary damage assessment and estimated a total of $10-million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.