Tax Fund Helping County’s seniors’

For the Constitution-Tribune

Since 2013, Livingston County residents who are 60 years of age or older have been benefiting from the Senior Services Tax Fund. The Senior Services Tax Fund has created grant applications that can be picked up at and returned to the County Clerk’s office, or by calling Suzi Beck at 660-247-3484 to obtain a digital copy of the application. The deadline for these applications is Oct. 31. The Senior Services Tax Fund Board encourages those organizations that work with all Livingston County Residents who are 60 years old or older to apply for this grant.

For the current year, the tax fund board has approved applications for eight organizations/businesses totaling $100,000. The members of the Senior Services Tax Fund Board are David O. Walker, President; Valerie Gramenz, Vice President; Secretary Suzi Beck, Treasurer Kathryn Ratliff; board members- Tim Bosler, Dale Arnold and Susan A Davis.