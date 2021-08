For the Constitution-Tribune

The Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 of Livingston County, will be meet on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Agriculture Learning Center, 10780 Liv 235, Chillicothe, MO 64601. This hearing will be to discuss the 2021 tax rate for the Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1.