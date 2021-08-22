MDC offers float trip, Hunters Ed classes

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free guided Grand River float trip on Sept. 16, according to a press release canoes and kayaks can be provided for participants. The trip will take place on the Grand River from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

This float is for participants ages 14 and older. It is not a float trip for beginners. Participants must have some canoe and kayak paddling experience.

Floaters will meet at MDC’s Wabash Crossing Access northeast of Gallatin in Daviess County. They will then be ferried to a launch point upstream. Participants may use their own kayak or canoe. But MDC can also supply kayaks, canoes, paddles and life jackets.

Floaters must bring their own food and drinks, including plenty of drinking water. No food or drinks will be provided. Social distancing will be observed. Face coverings are optional.

Those who launch will be on the river for the full float. There are no take-out places along this segment of river where a person can be picked up early. If water levels on the Grand are too low, participants may be diverted to another river such as the Platte. According to a press release, water levels fluctuate a lot this time of year so the float could even be moved to the Missouri River. The float will go on.

The instructor will be in touch if plans change and where to meet to begin. To register for this float trip, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation (s3licensing.com) or call phone: 660-646-6122. For other MDC events and activities scheduled in northwest Missouri this summer, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zrm.

Hunter Education classes in local counties

Students must be 11 years old or more to attend and must complete the knowledge session, prior to attending the skills session, by completing the on-line portion or by completing the chapter review questions in the back of the student manual. Manuals are available on-line from MDC or at the Chillicothe MDC office. For more information or to register call: 660- 646-6122. Registration is on-line at Hunter Education | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).

Local classes will be held: