Hedrick updates visitor policy

For the Constitution-Tribune

Saint Luke’s Health System, including Hedrick Medical Center, has adjusted its Level-3 visitor guidelines in the emergency departments. These guidelines now allow one visitor per patient in emergency departments. Level-3 guidelines previously allowed two visitors per patient in the Emergency Departments.

We will continue operating at Level-3 visitation visitor guidelines, which allows for two visitor per patient per day in our hospitals and those visitors may exit and re-enter. no visitor re-entry. Visitors under the age of 14 are not permitted. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

We continue to take extra precautions with the safety of patients, visitors, and staff in mind with mandatory masking and screening upon arrival.