Blunt tours Little Otter Creek Lake Project

For the Constitution-Tribune

On Aug. 17, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited the Little Otter Creek Lake Project site in Caldwell County. Blunt joined local leaders for a tour of the site and received an update on the project’s construction.

“The Little Otter Creek Lake Project has been a long-sought priority for the people of Caldwell County,” said Blunt. “With a reliable water source in the region, communities will have a stronger foundation to attract businesses. And, the lake will benefit farmers and ranchers who have faced challenges from droughts and water shortages. This project is a great example of how federal, state, and local partners can work together to create something that has a positive impact for decades to come. I’ll continue working to ensure local officials have the support they need at the federal level to finish this important project.”

In August 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced it would provide an additional $5.6 million for the construction of the Little Otter Creek Reservoir. When completed, the 344-acre lake in Caldwell County will provide a reliable water supply for about 10,000 people, along with flood control and recreational opportunities. Blunt secured a total of $16 million for the project over the last several years.