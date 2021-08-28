Chillicothe sidewalk worked planned by MoDOT

For the Constitution-Tribune

A sidewalk improvement project that was scheduled to begin in July, but had been postponed, will begin in Chillicothe in September. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), partially funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program, with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) providing the remaining funding, will improve sidewalks in Chillicothe.

MoDOT has contracted with Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. to complete the improvement project. By contract, all work must be complete on or before Oct. 1, according to a press release. If the project extends beyond that date, liquidated damages may be assessed.

Work in Chillicothe is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 13 at the corner of Missouri Highway 190 and Hornet Road.

Some lane closures and side street closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs and barricades. Crews will be working in close proximity to the traveling public and their safety is in your hands.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.