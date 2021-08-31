Drop of Dublin to be held Sept. 17

For the Constitution-Tribune

Main Street Chillicothe is holding its 2nd annual craft beer tasting festival, Friday, Sept. 17, in downtown Chillicothe. This is a ticketed event with only 300 tickets available. This well-received event allows guests to sample different craft beers. Main Street is hosting this event "half-way to St. Patrick's Day" and live entertainment will be provided by award-winning KC rock band Flannigan's Right Hook from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each for those 21 years of age and older. The ticket price will also allow you into the concert. If participants do not have a wrist band on, they will not be allowed into the concert. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite up until 4 p.m. the day of. If there are still tickets available they may be purchased at the gate. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drop-of-dublin-downtown-tickets-165820510611

Check-in will take place in front of Silver Moon Plaza on Webster Street.

Tasting times are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tasters will be given a wristband with 10 tear-offs on the wristband. Paid participants can tear off one tear and drop it in the container at each tasting they go to.

Vendors will be located on the South Side of Webster Street. Participating breweries can also sell their product on site after the tasting as long as they have the appropriate licenses.

This event is a fundraiser for Main Street and proceeds go toward the continued beautification of downtown Main Street. Any questions, please call the Main Street Office, 660-646-4071. This year's committee chair is Amy Supple.