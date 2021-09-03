Chillicothe Fire Protection Districts to meet

For the Constitution-Tribune

Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 and Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection, Inc. of Livingston County, Missouri, will be held on Tuesday Sep. 7, at 7 p.m., at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Mildred Litton Building, 10780 Liv 235, Chillicothe, MO 64601. This meeting will be to consider and act upon the matters of the following tentative agenda and any other matters as may be appropriate for discussion at this time. Agenda to include—approval of minutes, finance, By-Law updates, and Policies.

Executive session if needed: Closed session to discuss matters, to the extent permitted by law Pursuant to 610.021.