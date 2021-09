For the Constitution-Tribune

In observance of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, Chillicothe City Hall and Livingston County Courthouse, along with the Livingston County Health Department, Chillicothe License Office, along with all other state offices will be closed. The United States Postal Service will also be closed, and no mail will be delivered.

Monday trash service will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 7, along with Tuesday trash service.