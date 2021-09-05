Preservation Society unveils first Century Home

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Livingston County Preservation Society unveiled its first Century Home on Aug. 31 The Gabrielson’s Maybee Mansion was built by John R. Blackman in 1919. The Century Home plaques are open to residences and commercial properties that are at least 100 years old. More information and the application can be found on the website at LivCoPreservation.weebly.com. At the time of posting the Gabrielsons weren’t sure where exactly they will place the plaque.