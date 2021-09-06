Deputies attend training

For the Constitution-Tribune

Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Deputy Jennifer Plummer attended Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) training in Grain Valley Aug. 9-11. The course was approximately 40 hours covering both classroom and physical training. With the completion of this training, Plummer is now certified to help women learn and put to use techniques in case they find themselves in a situation where their physical safety is put at risk.

Additionally, Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter applied for a grant through the United States Deputy Sheriffs' Association and according to Sheriff Steve Cox, LCOS was recently awarded with a XP Instructor Suit made by Red Man Training Gear, a Combat Sport Kick Shield and pair of Strike Pads. This training gear is valued at over $2,400 at no cost to Livingston County. This equipment can be used in training for law enforcement officers and our community in RAD courses.

"We are hopeful to begin offering RAD course(s) annually in our community and are excited for the opportunity to help women of all ages stay safe," Cox said. "We truly appreciate the United States Deputy Sheriffs' Association for their support and assistance."