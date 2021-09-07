Public encouraged to take part in 9/11 Memorial Ruck March

For the Constitution-Tribune

A 9/11 Memorial Ruck March will take place at 6 a.m., on Sept. 11 at starting at the Chillicothe Veterans Building. The march will end at Simpson Park in conjunction with the 9/11 Tribute planned. Anyone is welcome to join to show support. Participants should wear comfortable clothing appropriate for the weather that

day, bring water and American Flags. For more information, contact

Sergeant First Class Dustin Holmes at 660-707-0597.