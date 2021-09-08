Chautauqua Stage Entertainment

For the Constitution-Tribune

The 36th Chautauqua in the Park will be held Sept.11- 12 in Chillicothe's Simpson Park. The Stage Entertainment schedule is as follows:

Saturday

  • 9:30 a.m. - 911 Tribute
  • 9:45 a.m. - Announcements
  • 10:00 - 11:15 a.m.- Peppy Promenaders
  • 11:30 a.m.  - 12 p.m. Storyteller/Byron Von Rosenberg
  • 1 p.m. - Announcement—Best in Show Award
  • 1:30 - 3:15 p.m.- Mixology
  • 3:30 - 5 p.m. - Katatonics
  • 5:30 p.m. - Stage Entertainment ends for the day

Sunday

  • 10:15 - 11:45 a.m. - Adam & Julie Mast
  • 12 p.m. - Announcements
  • 12:30 p.m. - Request Time/Jamie Pauls
  • 1:30 - 3 p.m. - Ann & Terry Brock, Jamie Pauls
  • 3:15 p.m. - Stage Entertainment ends and People’s Choice Award Announced