Chautauqua Stage Entertainment
For the Constitution-Tribune
The 36th Chautauqua in the Park will be held Sept.11- 12 in Chillicothe's Simpson Park. The Stage Entertainment schedule is as follows:
Saturday
- 9:30 a.m. - 911 Tribute
- 9:45 a.m. - Announcements
- 10:00 - 11:15 a.m.- Peppy Promenaders
- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Storyteller/Byron Von Rosenberg
- 1 p.m. - Announcement—Best in Show Award
- 1:30 - 3:15 p.m.- Mixology
- 3:30 - 5 p.m. - Katatonics
- 5:30 p.m. - Stage Entertainment ends for the day
Sunday
- 10:15 - 11:45 a.m. - Adam & Julie Mast
- 12 p.m. - Announcements
- 12:30 p.m. - Request Time/Jamie Pauls
- 1:30 - 3 p.m. - Ann & Terry Brock, Jamie Pauls
- 3:15 p.m. - Stage Entertainment ends and People’s Choice Award Announced