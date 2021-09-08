Chautauqua Stage Entertainment

For the Constitution-Tribune

The 36th Chautauqua in the Park will be held Sept.11- 12 in Chillicothe's Simpson Park. The Stage Entertainment schedule is as follows:

Saturday

9:30 a.m. - 911 Tribute

9:45 a.m. - Announcements

10:00 - 11:15 a.m.- Peppy Promenaders

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Storyteller/Byron Von Rosenberg

1 p.m. - Announcement—Best in Show Award

1:30 - 3:15 p.m.- Mixology

3:30 - 5 p.m. - Katatonics

5:30 p.m. - Stage Entertainment ends for the day

Sunday