Car fire being investigated

For the Constitution-Tribune

The State Fire Marshall and Chillicothe Police Department are investigating a car fire on Grandview Street in Chillicothe on Sept. 8.

According to a press release by Chillicothe Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a car fire at 4:36 p.m., Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle sitting next to the neighbor’s privacy fence and had fire coming from under the hood and had

broken the windshield. An officer on the scene stated he tried making contact with the homeowner. Once the fire was extinguished, according to the report, the homeowner appeared on scene, claiming that two weeks ago a battery had been placed in the car and it had not been used since. The homeowner stated it was his wife's car and she has been out of town for some time.

Witnesses called firefighters after seeing fire coming from under the hood of a vehicle. A pry bar was used to open the hood and extinguish the flames.

Crews returned to service at 5:41 p.m.