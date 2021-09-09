Virtual Monarch Butterfly Migration Program

For the Constitution-Tribune

As Monarch Butterflies are beginning their migration south, area residents will see increasing numbers, according to a press release from The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) whose staff says September is the best time for viewing the monarch butterflies.

MDC will host a virtual program for all ages, from 1-2 p.m., on Sept. 14.

The program will focus on the magical trek monarch generations make to Mexico in autumn, and then their return in spring. Instructions will also be given on how to tag monarchs with small paper tags to help scientists track their journeys and population trends. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCa. A link to the online program will be sent to those who register.