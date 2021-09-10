Annie’s Project seeks to educate women in agriculture

For the Linn County Leader

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry? Join University of Missouri Extension a virtual Annie’s Project course! Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered on Thursdays, October 7 – November 11 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. (CST). Register by October 4 to secure your spot! Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466. For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.