Community News Notes

The Constitution-Tribune not only has moved to a new location at 430 B Washington St., but also has a new number. The new number is 660-240-9710. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays.

DAR to meet Sept. 13

The regular monthly meeting of the Olive Prindle chapter of DAR will be Sept. 13, at 1 p.m., at the Chillicothe Methodist Church. The program will focus on Constitution Week, Sept.17 - 23, as proclaimed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. He urged all Americans to give "solemn and grateful thought" to the signing of our Constitution in 1787.

Kiwanis Kids Day Parade to be held Sept. 18

The annual Kiwanis Kids Day Parade will be held Sept. 18, with line-up starting at 9 a.m., on the northside of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. There are prizes for all entries and ice cream for everyone. For more information call Alice Swartz at 247-0848.

Green Hills meeting planned

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission's annual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9, in Trenton. More details to follow.

Toddler Stay and Play

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is hosting Toddler Stay and Play from 9-11 a.m., on Monday. Parents of children ages four and under are welcome to enjoy this self-guided come-and-go-style event. The program will include puzzles, blocks, ball pit, various learning activities, and stories for families to enjoy together. For more information, contact the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.