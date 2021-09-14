Applications being accepted for Military Academy

For the Constitution-Tribune

Applications for the U.S. Military academies are currently being accepted by Congressman Sam Graves (R-MO) until Oct. 15. North Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Naval Academy can apply through the Congressman's office.

Those interested in applying for a service academy nomination can do so by contacting Graves’ Kansas City District Office at 816-792-3976 after opening an application with their desired service academy. Eligibility includes:

Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday. (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy);

Be a U.S. Citizen and a permanent resident of Missouri;

Be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents;

Meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of the Academy;

Be of good moral character; and

Have a valid Social Security Number.

The deadline for applications for the nomination process is 5 p.m., Oct. 15.