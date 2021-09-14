Livingston County's COVID cases up 8%; Missouri cases fall 9.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported 14,926 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sept. 12, down 9.6% from the previous week. Then, 16,518 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Missouri ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.9% from the week before, with 1,010,209 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.48% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 19 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Livingston County reported 27 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 25 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,474 cases and 61 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 66 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis County, with 1,719 cases from 2,250 a week earlier; in Jackson County, with 996 cases from 1,178; and in Greene County, with 379 cases from 522.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 53.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 75,019 vaccine doses, including 30,844 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 84,109 vaccine doses, including 34,562 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 6,093,955 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Carter County with 853 cases per 100,000 per week; Reynolds County with 813; and Mississippi County with 797. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,719 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,109 cases; and Jackson County, with 996. Weekly case counts rose in 45 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cape Girardeau, Camden and Franklin counties.

In Missouri, 222 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 225 people were were reported dead.

A total of 791,678 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,360 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 40,955,201 people have tested positive and 659,970 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,652

The week before that: 2,874

Four weeks ago: 3,241

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.