For the Constitution-Tribune

The Livingston County Health Center is hosting a flu shot clinic, today, for county residents to receive their vaccination for influenza for the 2021-2022 flu season. A Curbside Flu Shot Clinic is being held today, Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 800 Adam Drive.

According to a press release from the Health Center, residents 65 and older should bring their Medicare card to the clinic and those with private insurance should bring their card as well. Those without insurance can still get vaccinated at no out-of-pocket cost.

To expedite the appointment, those signing up for appointments can access fillable, printable authorization forms on the Health Center’s website at www.livcohealthcenter.com. County residents should complete the form, print it and bring along to the clinic to decrease the amount of time waiting.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older receive an annual influenza vaccination. Experts think it will be even more important to get vaccinated this season, due to COVID-19 circulating at the same time.

More opportunities to get vaccinated will be announced until vaccine supply runs out.