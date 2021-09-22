Livingston County Retired Teachers and School Personnel meet

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Livingston County Retired Teachers and School Personnel met on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m., at Jersey’s in Chillicothe with approximately 24 members present. A meal was enjoyed by members and guests.

The meeting was called to order by President Pam Gabel. The minutes from the last meeting were read and the treasures report was given. We were informed that there are 94 RTA members. Other committee reports were given.

Pam Gabel gave the remembrance for Jim Marley.

The program was presented by AMBA, a new company carrying different insurances available. Members were encouraged to keep track of their volunteer hours.

President Pam was asking for ideas for a service project for December. Pam also announced that the meetings for the rest of the year would be held at noon. It was announced that the Region 1 meeting is on Oct. 18 in St. Joseph and if you want to attend you need to let Pam know. There were two new retirees and another retired teacher from Chula. Marsha Leopard moved to donate $100 to the Chillicothe Band fund for their trip to Chicago in March. She also moved that we donate $500 in memory of David Goodwin toward the same project. Pat Williams was in attendance and spoke of a tutoring program and asked if anyone was interested they could contact her. The next RTA meeting will be the third Thursday in December at noon.

